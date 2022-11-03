Five games to watch in the second round of IHSA state high school playoffs

Here are five games to keep an eye on when the second round of high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.

If nothing else, we should get many more competitive games this week with the 9-0 vs. 5-4 first-round matchups out of the way. And we saw a number of schools that built impressive records against inferior schedules become early exits.

One other note -- as these matchups get better, it's getting much harder to keep this to five games.

Maine South (8-2) at South Elgin (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

This is one of three matchups between Daily Herald Top 20 teams. South Elgin finished an undefeated regular season ranked behind only York and Hersey, but the Storm will have their hands full against tradition-rich Maine South who took second last year in Class 8A.

Hersey (10-0) at Batavia (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Here's another of those Top 20 matchups and probably my favorite of the week. Hersey has been lighting up the scoreboard all season. It's unusual to see Batavia with three losses, but those losses came to three elite teams who are a combined 28-2.

Lake Zurich (9-1) at Wheaton North (9-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Lake Zurich and Wheaton North have something in common behind 9-1 records -- both teams have only lost to St. Charles North. The Falcons are the defending Class 7A state champs. Lake Zurich won the NSC with an impressive win over Warren.

Lincoln-Way East (10-0) at Neuqua Valley (8-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

The pressure is on the Wildcats -- not only to keep their season alive but carry the mantle for the DuPage Valley Conference. With Naperville North, Naperville Central and DeKalb all losing in the first round, Neuqua Valley is the only DVC team left standing. And if it wants to remain that way, the Wildcats need to upset the AP's No. 2 ranked team in Class 8A.

Glenbrook South (9-1) at Glenbard West (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Of the 18 second-round games in the Daily Herald coverage area, this is one of just three pitting a pair of 9-1 teams. Another takes place in nearby Elmhurst when IC Catholic Prep welcomes Stillman Valley in 3A action. Also in the West Suburban Silver, York, ranked third in the state by AP, puts its undefeated on the line vs. No. 9 Marist.

See, told you it's hard to keep this to five games.