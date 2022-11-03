Scouting Cook County second round football playoff games

Class 8A

No. 13 Maine South (8-2) at No. 4 South Elgin (10-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Last week: Maine South beat Bolingbrook 24-0; South Elgin beat Belleville East 28-20

Up next: Winner plays the winner of Glenbard West-Glenbrook South

Outlook: South Elgin has rolled through the Upstate Eight for the third consecutive year. The Storm has also won its opening playoff games the last two seasons. They are averaging 46.5 points per game and will need Jordan Green and Ari Krvis to find some running room against a Maine South defense that allowed under 60 yards rushing last week. Maine South won their 73rd playoff game last week. The Hawks were impressive on both sides of the ball against Bolingbrook. Ryan Leyden played his first full game at quarterback since the season opener. He made some very good throws and figures to be back in full form this week. His receivers Maurice Dunsmore, Evan Agosto, Martin Brosnan and Ryan Pothast always seem to find open spots. Michael Dullumo, who is a sophomore, has been showing signs of becoming the next great running back for the Hawks. Maine South is allowing just 12.2 points per game and had 3 interceptions last week.

No. 7 Palatine (9-1) at No. 23 Minooka (7-3)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Last week: Palatine beat Downers Grove South 31-23; Minooka beat Glenbard East 16-14

Up next: Winner plays the winner of Marist-York

Outlook: Minooka is in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. The Indians went to running back Joey Partridge, who had 32 carries for 120 yards last week in the win over Glenbard East. Gavin Dooley, who started last year for Minooka, directs the team again this season. The Indians, who finished third in the Southwest Prairie West, are averaging 23 points per game. Palatine has allowed only two teams all season to reach that 23-point mark, Glenbrook South and last week against Downers Grove South. The Pirates' defense has been stingy all season and are led by Jaylen Williams, Thomas Houser, Daevion Farrow, Thomas Coroneous, Trey Widlowski, Ryan Wagner and Michael Tokar. Palatine's offense has played well, especially in recent weeks. However, top running back Dominik Ball left last week's game with an injury and his status is unknown. If Ball can't play, TJ Luckett, who has run well this season, would step in.

Class 7A

No. 12 St. Rita (8-2) at No. 5 Prospect (9-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: St. Rita 42, Prospect 20 in semifinal of 2021 playoffs

Last week: St. Rita beat Geneva 27-14; Prospect beat Reavis 62-13

Up next: Winner plays the winner of St. Charles North-Hoffman Estates

Outlook: This is a rematch of last year's 7A semifinal game that St. Rita won going away. But St. Rita is a much different team from last year. This year's version likes to run the ball behind their huge offensive line and control the tempo. It has worked for the Mustangs, who have won their last seven games. But this is also a way different Prospect team as well. The main difference is quarterback play. A year ago, Prospect entered the game against Rita, forced to play their fourth-string quarterback due to injuries. This season, Brad Vierniesel is not only healthy, but one of the most prolific passers in the state. The Knights also like to play a very up-tempo offense and average 46 points per game. It could wear out the Rita defense that is used to a much slower pace.

No. 2 Hersey (10-0) at No. 18 Batavia (7-3)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Last week: Hersey beat Argo 49-14; Batavia beat Rockford Guilford 42-0

Up next: Winner plays the winner of Yorkville-Moline

Outlook: Hersey hasn't won two playoff games in a season 1987. It was also the year the Huskies won a state title. Hersey will have its hands full against a Batavia team that is much better than its record or seed indicates. For a second seed, Hersey couldn't have drawn a more challenging second round opponent. Batavia began the season as the top-rated team in 7A. The Bulldogs have quality losses to St. Charles North by one point, Wheaton North by three and Lincoln-Way East. Batavia is led by running backs Ryan Whitwell and quarterback Ryan Boe, who have helped the Bulldogs average nearly 35 points per game. They will attempt to dent a Hersey defense that has been outstanding all season. Led by middle linebacker Jack Armstrong along with Carson Grove, Ethan Sather, Oleg Simakov, Charlie Meisterand Johnny Ryg, Hersey has allowed under 10 points per game and posted four shutouts. The Huskie offense has been on track all year and is one of the highest scoring teams in 7A with 439 points. Brett Kersemeier, who sat out last week's game against Reavis, is expected back at running back.

No. 4 St. Charles North (9-1) at No. 20 Hoffman Estates (7-3)

When: Saturday 2 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Last week: St. Charles North beat Maine West 47-10; Hoffman Estates beat Elk Grove 29-22

Up next: Winner will play the winner of St. Rita-Prospect

Outlook: Football will meet futball as the pointed-ball version will be played between the Class 2A and 3A state soccer championship games which Hoffman Estates is also hosting. St. Charles North heads into this game on a 9-game winning streak. The North Stars are led by all everything linebacker/running back Drew Sturges, who is coming off a 3-touchdown performance. Hoffman has other running back issues with Quincy Williams questionable after being injured last week. Dimarte Neustader stepped in quite nicely near the end of the game and was able to score the winning touchdown. Hoffman will also look to keep the North Stars off balance thanks to a trio of wide recovers including Stephon Sellers, Xavier Martinez and Anu Ajibulu. Aiden Cyr, who has started at quarterback for the past two seasons, will be looking to attack a St. Charles North defense that has allowed just 16.5 points per game.