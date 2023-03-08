Maine South football sanctioned by IHSA, forfeits 9 wins

The Illinois High School Association provided notice to Maine South on Wednesday that its football program will be sanctioned for the use of ineligible players during the 2022 season.

The penalties come as the result of a joint investigation between the IHSA, Maine South High School, and Maine Township High School District 207. The investigation culminated with the high school and district self-reporting that multiple players violated IHSA Bylaw 3.030 by participating at Maine South High School while not residing in the school's attendance area during the 2022 season.

"The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations. After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence bylaws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster."

As a result of the investigation, Maine South will forfeit nine total victories against the following teams from the 2022 season: Barrington High School, Bolingbrook High School, Evanston High School, Glenbrook North High School, Glenbrook South High School, New Trier High School, Niles West High School, South Elgin High School, and Stevenson High School.

Additionally, the program will be placed on probation through the end of the 2023-2024 school year and have been formally notified that future violations may result in removal from the IHSA State Football Playoffs.

"The IHSA's bylaws are the foundation of the Association and its ability to follow its mission of providing equitable participation," said Anderson. "With over 800 member schools, we depend on our schools to adhere to these rules and to work with the IHSA in instances where violations may have occurred. I commend Maine Township High School District 207 and Maine South High School personnel for recognizing the serious nature of these allegations and their diligence in investigating and reporting these violations. I believe that District 207 has already begun to take appropriate steps to prevent future issues like this from occurring again and will aid them in any way that I can in that process."