2023 high school football schedules: Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier

The Illinois High School Association recently released football schedules for the 2023 season.

Following are the schedules for teams within the Glenview Herald and Northbrook Herald coverage areas.

An asterisk indicates a conference opponent.

Glenbrook North (4-5)

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lane Tech

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Grant

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Hersey

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Buffalo Grove

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Deerfield*

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Maine South*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at New Trier*

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Evanston*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Glenbrook South*

Glenbrook South (10-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, vs. York

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Lake Zurich

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Barrington

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Prospect

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Evanston*

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Deerfield*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Maine South*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, vs. New Trier*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Glenbrook North*

New Trier (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Hersey

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Yorkville

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Prospect

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Barrington

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Maine South*

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Evanston*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Glenbrook North*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Glenbrook South*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Deerfield*

Loyola (13-1)

3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Grand Rapids (MI) Catholic Central

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Naperville North

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Marist

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Brother Rice*

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. St. Patrick

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at St. Rita*

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at IC Catholic

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Benet

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Mt. Carmel*

Maine East (1-8)

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Addison Trail

TBA, Friday, Sept. 1, at Round Lake

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Elk Grove

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Schaumburg

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Vernon Hills*

6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Maine West*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Niles North*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, vs. Highland Park*

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Niles West*