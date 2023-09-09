Week 3 football roundup for DuPage County and Fox

East Aurora's Kenneth Cooley is dangerous every time he touches the ball.

Cooley's first four touches all resulted in scores as East Aurora beat Bartlett 42-36 in an Upstate Eight game in Aurora Friday.

Conley scored on the game's first offensive snap on a 59-yard touchdown pass from a Amado Martinez. Then after a Bartlett touchdown, Conley returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.

The next time he touched the ball, he broke off an 80-yard touchdown reception. He then followed with his first rushing play which resulted in a 30-yard touchdown run. The senior would finish with 259 all-purpose yards for the Tomcats (2-1, 2-1).

St. Francis 42, St. Laurence 28:

Allessio Milivojevic was 24-for-30 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns and a pair of conversion passes. The Spartans scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away from a 28-28 tie. Milivojevic, who also had a touchdown run to put St. Francis up for good, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tanner Glock and one each to Ian Willis and Zach Washington. Tyvonn Ransom had 20 carries for 109 yards. He had a 21-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0:

Defense can be the difference and Greyson Schuette and St. Charles East (1-2, 0-1) showed that. Scheutte had a first quarter, 100-yard interception return to set the tone. The Saints defense limited Glenbard North (0-3, 0-1) to 38 yards rushing and 186 yards of total offense. Brandon Schwartz added a second quarter 20-yard touchdown run for insurance.

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26:

Waubonsie Valley (2-1) missed a field goal in the final minute and lost in Flossmoor. Luke Elsea threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trent Selby and ran for another touchdown. Aiden Manion kicked a pair of first half field goals for the Warriors.

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0:

Brett Kasper was 13-of-17 passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors (3-0, 1-0) knocked off previously unbeaten Chicago Christian (2-1, 0-1). Kasper threw touchdown passes to Brett Dieter, Mitchell Carik, Jack Weston and Gino Spinelli, who also had a touchdown run. The Warriors defense allowed just 123 yards and forced three turnovers.

Marmion Academy 42, Leo 14:

Marmion dedicated its new stadium in style. Jacob Sullivan threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two others as the Cadets (2-1) rolled. The Marmion defense forced five turnovers.

West Aurora 56, Romeoville 14:

Mason Atkins fired a pair of touchdown passes as West Aurora (3-0) bolted to a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised for the win.

Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10:

Andrew (2-1) was too much for Metea (0-3). Nico Carrier had a 32-yard field goal for the Mustangs while Lucas Van Vierah had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6:

Glenbard East (2-1) jumped to a 41-0 lead at the half and remained in the Upstate Eight race. West Chicago (1-2) got a late touchdown pass.

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7:

Lisle (1-2, 0-1) had a tough time in its Illini Central Eight opener in Wilmington.

Lincoln-Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7:

Top-rated Lincoln-Way East (3-0) rolled up 35 consecutive points in Frankfort. Neuqua (1-2) scored a late touchdown.

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0:

Willowbrook (3-0, 1-0) built a 21-0 halftime lead and then poured it on with 21 third-quarter points to give Addison Trail (2-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season.

Aurora Christian 27, Hope Academy 22:

The Eagles (2-1, 1-0) won their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener.

Streamwood 20, Elgin 12:

Streamwood (1-2, 1-2) picked up its first win of the season as the Sabres built a 14-6 lead at halftime over Elgin (1-2, 1-2).