 

Week 3 football roundup for DuPage County and Fox

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 9/9/2023 9:00 PM

East Aurora's Kenneth Cooley is dangerous every time he touches the ball.

Cooley's first four touches all resulted in scores as East Aurora beat Bartlett 42-36 in an Upstate Eight game in Aurora Friday.

 

Conley scored on the game's first offensive snap on a 59-yard touchdown pass from a Amado Martinez. Then after a Bartlett touchdown, Conley returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.

The next time he touched the ball, he broke off an 80-yard touchdown reception. He then followed with his first rushing play which resulted in a 30-yard touchdown run. The senior would finish with 259 all-purpose yards for the Tomcats (2-1, 2-1).

St. Francis 42, St. Laurence 28:

Allessio Milivojevic was 24-for-30 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns and a pair of conversion passes. The Spartans scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away from a 28-28 tie. Milivojevic, who also had a touchdown run to put St. Francis up for good, threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tanner Glock and one each to Ian Willis and Zach Washington. Tyvonn Ransom had 20 carries for 109 yards. He had a 21-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0:

Defense can be the difference and Greyson Schuette and St. Charles East (1-2, 0-1) showed that. Scheutte had a first quarter, 100-yard interception return to set the tone. The Saints defense limited Glenbard North (0-3, 0-1) to 38 yards rushing and 186 yards of total offense. Brandon Schwartz added a second quarter 20-yard touchdown run for insurance.

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26:

Waubonsie Valley (2-1) missed a field goal in the final minute and lost in Flossmoor. Luke Elsea threw a pair of touchdown passes to Trent Selby and ran for another touchdown. Aiden Manion kicked a pair of first half field goals for the Warriors.

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0:

Brett Kasper was 13-of-17 passing for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors (3-0, 1-0) knocked off previously unbeaten Chicago Christian (2-1, 0-1). Kasper threw touchdown passes to Brett Dieter, Mitchell Carik, Jack Weston and Gino Spinelli, who also had a touchdown run. The Warriors defense allowed just 123 yards and forced three turnovers.

Marmion Academy 42, Leo 14:

Marmion dedicated its new stadium in style. Jacob Sullivan threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two others as the Cadets (2-1) rolled. The Marmion defense forced five turnovers.

West Aurora 56, Romeoville 14:

Mason Atkins fired a pair of touchdown passes as West Aurora (3-0) bolted to a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised for the win.

Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10:

Andrew (2-1) was too much for Metea (0-3). Nico Carrier had a 32-yard field goal for the Mustangs while Lucas Van Vierah had a 1-yard touchdown run.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6:

Glenbard East (2-1) jumped to a 41-0 lead at the half and remained in the Upstate Eight race. West Chicago (1-2) got a late touchdown pass.

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7:

Lisle (1-2, 0-1) had a tough time in its Illini Central Eight opener in Wilmington.

Lincoln-Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7:

Top-rated Lincoln-Way East (3-0) rolled up 35 consecutive points in Frankfort. Neuqua (1-2) scored a late touchdown.

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0:

Willowbrook (3-0, 1-0) built a 21-0 halftime lead and then poured it on with 21 third-quarter points to give Addison Trail (2-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season.

Aurora Christian 27, Hope Academy 22:

The Eagles (2-1, 1-0) won their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener.

Streamwood 20, Elgin 12:

Streamwood (1-2, 1-2) picked up its first win of the season as the Sabres built a 14-6 lead at halftime over Elgin (1-2, 1-2).

