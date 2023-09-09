 

Week 3 football scores

 
Posted9/9/2023 1:00 AM

Cook

Barrington 27, Glenbrook South 19

 

Buffalo Grove 62, Vernon Hills 14

Deerfield 42, Conant 26

Elk Grove 40, Maine East 7

Fremd 30, Evanston 14

Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0

Hoffman Estates 40, Niles West 3

Maine South 28, Palatine 21

Prospect 24, New Trier 20

Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35

Maine West 12, Schaumburg 6

St. Viator 36, Marian 14

Niles North 10, Wheeling 2

DuPage

Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10

Batavia 47, Lake Park 21

South Elgin 79, Fenton 7

Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0

Lyons 42, Hinsdale Central 17

IC Catholic Prep 34, Benet 9

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

Lockport 31, Naperville Central 24

Naperville North 51, Bolingbrook 49

Montini 24, Nazareth 23

Lincoln Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Seneca 1, Westmont 0

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0

Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23

St. Francis 43, St. Laurence 28

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0

York 47, Downers Grove South 7

Fox

East Aurora 42, Bartlett 36

Batavia 47, Lake Park 21

Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21

Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee Crown 19

Streamwood 20, Elgin 12

South Elgin 79, Fenton 7

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0

Huntley 40, Jacobs 21

Marmion Academy 42, Leo 14

Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 13

Morris 43, Kaneland 33

Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

West Aurora 56, Romeoville 14

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0

Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23

Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Lake

Antioch 48, Lakes 6

Carmel 46, DePaul 14

Grant 34, Grayslake North 6

Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 7

Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 16

Warren 28, Libertyville 8

Mundelein 21, Zion-Benton 0

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0

Buffalo Grove 62, Vernon Hills 14

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 