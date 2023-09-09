Week 3 football scores
Cook
Barrington 27, Glenbrook South 19
Buffalo Grove 62, Vernon Hills 14
Deerfield 42, Conant 26
Elk Grove 40, Maine East 7
Fremd 30, Evanston 14
Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0
Hoffman Estates 40, Niles West 3
Maine South 28, Palatine 21
Prospect 24, New Trier 20
Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35
Maine West 12, Schaumburg 6
St. Viator 36, Marian 14
Niles North 10, Wheeling 2
DuPage
Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10
Batavia 47, Lake Park 21
South Elgin 79, Fenton 7
Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0
Lyons 42, Hinsdale Central 17
IC Catholic Prep 34, Benet 9
Wilmington 49, Lisle 7
Lockport 31, Naperville Central 24
Naperville North 51, Bolingbrook 49
Montini 24, Nazareth 23
Lincoln Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7
Seneca 1, Westmont 0
St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0
Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23
St. Francis 43, St. Laurence 28
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26
Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0
Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6
Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0
York 47, Downers Grove South 7
Fox
East Aurora 42, Bartlett 36
Batavia 47, Lake Park 21
Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21
Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee Crown 19
Streamwood 20, Elgin 12
South Elgin 79, Fenton 7
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0
Huntley 40, Jacobs 21
Marmion Academy 42, Leo 14
Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 13
Morris 43, Kaneland 33
Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12
West Aurora 56, Romeoville 14
St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0
Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23
Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20
Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6
Lake
Antioch 48, Lakes 6
Carmel 46, DePaul 14
Grant 34, Grayslake North 6
Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 7
Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 16
Warren 28, Libertyville 8
Mundelein 21, Zion-Benton 0
Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0
