Scouting Week 4 Lake County football games

Stevenson (2-1, 0-1) at Warren (1-2, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: The blue-plate Lake County specials continue with this Thursday edition at the Warren Township Almond Road campus. Stevenson opened North Suburban play with a 21-16 loss to defending loop champ and unbeaten Lake Zurich and will look to get into the conference win column against a Blue Devils team that downed Libertyville by 20 last week. "Warren is very aggressive up front on offense and defense," Stevenson coach Brent Becker said. "The game will be won at the line of scrimmage." From the Lake Zurich game, Aiden Crawley threw for 142 yards, while Frank Costabile ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts. Armand Burris caught 7 passes for 78 yards. Defensively, Ethan Aghakhan led the way again with 11 tackles, while D'Angelo Washington had 9 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. "Ethan and D'Angelo have high motors and are always around the ball," Becker said. Anthony Adams had 5 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. "Stevenson will be well-coached and physical," Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. "They have a couple of defensive linemen who are as good as anyone we will face this season. Their offensive line is well-coached and plays extremely hard. We will have to continue to play our game and play our style of football. It is a short turnaround (Thursday game), which is always a challenge." Sophomore running back Aaron Stewart racked up 261 rushing yards on 35 carries with 2 touchdowns against Libertyville. McNulty also has been high on the defensive play of senior lineman Aidan Porreca and junior free safety Antonio Moore. "We are super young on that side of the ball, but Aidan has been playing with great effort and tenacity," he said. "Antonio has two interceptions in the last two weeks."

Wauconda (2-1, 1-0) at Grant (2-1, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: This one also gets thrown into the blue-plate special grouping. The Bulldogs hit the road for Fox Lake and a matchup against an improved Grant team in the annual Northern Lake County battle of the Bulldogs. "Grant is off to a good start with two wins in a row," Wauconda coach Chris Prostka said. "Coach Norwood has his team prepared to compete each week. They have been solid defensively and flying to the ball. Offensively, they have a strong run game and the ability to break big plays at any time. They have brought back a kickoff return for a touchdown in each of the last two games. We need to be prepared for a physical game in all three phases." Logan Olsen threw for 120 yards and 2 scores last week, while Connor Vanselow carried 6 times for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 61 yards and a score. Jake Wurster ran 6 times for 63 yards, Jacob Hawley ran 4 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and Cole Korycanek ran 4 times for 62 yards and 2 scores in Wauconda's dominant win over Round Lake. Zac Johnson has 17 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in two games, while Vanselow is up to 376 all-purpose yards with 5 touchdowns. Connor Coty has 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack. "Zac Johnson is leading the team in tackles and is a big difference-maker for us," Prostka said. "He has the ability to play linebacker or defensive back and handles the bulk of our kicking." Conlan Rath also has been a defensive difference-maker. "Conlan has been playing well and is near the top in tackles on the team," the coach pointed out. In Grant's Week 3 win, sophomore tailback Tyler Zdon ran 13 times for 100 yards and 1 touchdown and caught an 84-yard touchdown pass. Sophomore linebacker Kolton Selders had 2 sacks and 1 interception. Through three games, Zdon has run 61 times for 379 yards and 3 touchdowns, while senior wideout Pryde Mendoza has 7 carries for 50 yards and 1 touchdown and 3 catches for 72 yards. "Wauconda has had a nice rushing game and has been physical," Grant coach Tim Norwood said. "We need to match how physical they will be up front and win the turnover battle." Linebackers Ryan Kowalski (senior) and Selders continue to play well on defense, Norwood noted.

Grayslake North (1-2, 0-1) at Grayslake Central (1-2, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: The annual battle of Grayslake shifts to Central this season where both teams are looking to even their marks at 2-2. "North looks like a team that is improving weekly and clearly has some good players," Rams coach Brent Pearlman said. "In order to have success this week we must continue to improve in the following areas. One, we have to continue to become a better team. Two, we have to understand the concepts that govern the offense and defense and execute accordingly, and third, we have to find that passion to play full speed, aggressive team football every down and just have fun." Pearlman has liked the way Matty Jens, Alex Carter and Sean Mullens have played on defense. On offense, Romeo Reyes, Pearlman noted, runs extremely hard, while Colton Ohm "has had some nice catches," he said. Brady Carlson also was lauded for his quarterback play. "Brady did a nice job coming into the game at the quarterback position and running the offense," Pearlman said. The Knights are coming off a 34-6 loss at home to Grant. "It's fun for the community when there is a little extra going into the game and being a crosstown rival game, there definitely is," North coach Brian Johnson said. "The players take pride in raising that trophy at the end of the game. Central is coached very well and they have a lot of experience. They do some different thing son offense that you have to have some extra preparation for. Each team every year develops their own identity and I feel that we are starting to find ours." Running back Dominique Pulliam had 102 all-purpose yards against Grant, while Cameran Bates caught 8 passes for 68 yards and Christian Filas caught 6 passes for 49 yards. Pulliam has 249 all-purpose yards this season. Bates has 15 catches for 213 yards and junior linebacker T. McBride has 22 tackles. Johnson also likes what he's seeing from junior linebacker Ernesto Gonzalez and senior defensive lineman Owen Rush. "We have asked Ernesto to play in different spots for us and he has risen to the challenge and excelled at myriad techniques required to play at a high level," Johnson said. "We are really happy with how Owen has performed of late. He started the season as part of a rotation and has done his job so well that his minutes keep increasing."

Lake Forest (2-1, 1-0) at Libertyville (2-1, 0-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: The Wildcats look to get back on track at home against an improved Lake Forest team. "Lake Forest is a well-coached team that does not beat themselves," Cats coach Mike Jones said. "Defensively, they are very sound. We must be able to establish our running game. Offensively, they are a strong running team that comes at you with multiple formations. We must make them one dimensional." Caleb Baczek at outside linebacker and Mason Strader at safety have stood out defensively for Libertyville of late. "Caleb is a physical player who has the ability to finish plays," Jones said. "Mason is a steady player who tackles well and is always in the right spot."

Lake Zurich (3-0, 1-0) at Zion-Benton (0-3, 0-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: The Bears are now 14-2 overall and 7-0 in North Suburban play dating back to last year after last week's win over Stevenson. "Zion is a very physical and athletic team," Lake Zurich coach Ron Planz said. "They have the ability to hit a big play on offense at any time. We need to make sure we are keeping everything in front of us and rallying to the ball on defense. Offensively, they are a heavy man-to-man team. That puts more defenders in the box and we are going to have to be smart with our run game and pass game to attack them." Nikki Oblakov had 2 catches for 47 yards, including a 41-yarder in the Stevenson game. Lincoln Adams had 17 tackles (1 tackle for loss), while Copland Oettinger had 9 tackles and a pick. Planz noted Lake Zurich also has benefitted from a sound kicking game. Place-kicker Jesus Vilchis is 8-for-8 on PATs and booted a 37-yard field goal, while punter Matt Worthington averages 34.9 yards per punt and has hit 4 punts inside the 20-yard line with a long punt of 59 yards. "Our kicking game has been solid," Planz said. First-year starting outside linebackers Connor Sole (junior) and Chris Chang (sophomore) also have been notable. "Besides Lincoln, who is unreal, Connor and Chris has been solid," Planz said. While Adams has 41 tackles this season, Sole has 24 (11 solos) and Chang has 14. Sole also has blocked a punt.

Waukegan (1-2, 0-1) at Mundelein (3-0, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Scouting this game: The Mustangs look to go 4-0 for the first time since the 2004-2005 season. That year, under the direction of coach Dave Whitson (former Prairie Ridge coach), Mundelein defeated Grant, Maine West, Wauconda and Round Lake before losing five of its last six to finish 5-5 (playoff qualifier). That 2004 season also was the last time Mundelein had a winning record. This week, a visit from the Bulldogs. "Waukegan is a much-improved team," Mundelein coach Vince DeFrancesco said. "They have some great athletes and have some nice size on both their offensive and defensive lines. For us to have success we must play disciplined and do our jobs. We must play well as a team and trust that our teammates will do their jobs. Defensively, we must tackle well and limit the big play." Running back Brody Paluch ran for 65 yards on 10 carries in Week 3, while defensive back Finn O'Malley secured his second interception of the season. Linebacker Dominic Seminaro had 2 sacks and recovered a fumble. Adam Alkhatib leads Mundelein in rushing with 300 yards, while quarterback Danny McNelly has 7 rushing touchdowns already. Mundelein's defense has 8 interceptions through 3 games. O'Malley and Vinny Rogalski each have two picks.

North Chicago (0-3, 0-1) at Antioch (3-0, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: The Sequoits keep rolling and rolling to the tune of 145 points scored in the first three contests. "We have to prevent the big play and improve on the mistakes we made last week," Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. In that 48-6 win over Lakes last week, Aidan VanAlstine caught 3 passes for 66 yards and 2 scores. James Sheehan passed for 116 yards and had 3 total TDs (2 passing and 1 rushing). Through 3 games, standout backs Martin Cohen and Nick Day have nearly rushed for 1,000 combined. Cohen is at 615 yards on 30 carries and 10 touchdowns, while Day is at 340 yards on 47 carries and 7 scores. Senior linebacker Chris Cook has 24 tackles, while fellow classmate and position pal Ryan Swanson has 21 tackles.

Lakes (0-3, 0-1) at Round Lake (0-3, 0-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Scouting this game: A pivotal game for a pair of teams looking for their first win of the season and first NLCC win. "We have to do a much better job tackling on defense if we want to stop Round Lake," Lakes coach Jason Ellerman said. "On offense, we have to be cleaner in the run game, no penalties or turnovers." Sophomore running back Rondelle Griffin has rushed for 271 yards and is averaging 4.4 yards a carry for the Eagles, while senior Prodive Matumona is the team leader in receptions with 11. Junior Zach Raffone leads the way on defense with 24 tackles. Lakes also has benefitted defensively from the play of senior Drew Schmidt. "Zach and Drew have really stepped up as leaders of the team and are mentoring our younger players," Ellerman said.

Other Week 4 Lake County Games

Vernon Hills (1-2) at Hersey (3-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel (3-0) at Marmion Academy (2-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.