Mundelein improves to 4-0 for 1st time since 2004

For the first time since 2004 the Mundelein football team is undefeated after four games.

The Mustangs used nine different ball carriers and rushed for 219 yards to defeat Waukegan 37-22 Thursday night.

"I think this team is really special," Mundelein junior running back Brody Paluch said. "We are just a brotherhood. I think we have potential, but one game at a time."

The Mustangs, who are 2-0 in North Suburban Conference play, haven't finished a season with a winning record since that 2004 season, and are looking for a stronger finish after starting last year 3-1, and failing to win after the fourth game.

"We have to focus on the everyday, the process," Mundelein coach Vince DeFrancesco said. "We can't focus on where we are going. We have to focus on what we are doing that day."

This season, however, Mundelein has been more dominant in its first four games, leading in every contest by as many as 21 points. Against Waukegan, Mundelein led by as many as 29 and pulled most of their starters early in the third quarter.

Waukegan (1-3. 0-2 NSC) took advantage with a pair of fourth-quarter scores. Timothy Gaddy found his tight end for an 8-yard score and Keeling Murray had his second touchdown late in the game.

At the beginning of the game, it was Mundelein's Jake Junia making big plays. He scored the game's first touchdown on a 37-yard run. Then on the kickoff, he recovered the ball.

Waukegan, however, stopped Junia from a making a third big play, tackling him inches short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal.

The half ended with both team connecting on deep passes. Gaddy found DJ Brown for a 48-yard reception, setting up Murray's 2-yard touchdown. Mundelein responded with Danny McNelly finding Wyatt Soudan for a 55-yard touchdown. McNelly also scored on a 13-yard run up the middle.

The Mustangs had second half touchdowns by Paluch and Ethan Thomas. Paluch, whose role increased due to injuries, led the Mustangs' ground attack with 77 yards on 14 carries.

"He has been awesome and just waiting for his opportunity," DeFrancesco said. "He brings a different element to us. He is long and strong and he keeps his feet driving. He is a smart player. He is a good overall athlete. I am excited to have him."