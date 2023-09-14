Prospect wins wild one over Glenbrook South

In a thrilling game from start to finish on Thursday night at George Gattas Stadium in Mt. Prospect, the host Knights rallied for a dramatic 45-35 win over Glenbrook South.

Owen Anderson's second interception in the nonconference game's final three minutes sealed the Knights' third win four tries.

With linemen Aaron Murray, Vincent Sàlerno, Thomas Johl, Malachi Tolliver and James Tsagalis paving the way, Prospect got on the board on its first offensive possession.

Nicholas Carlucci raced 18 yards around left end on a reverse to cap a 52-yard drive. Carter Cremascoli's extra point made it 7-0 with 8:30 on the clock.

The Titans (0-4) answered with a 73-yard scoring drive that ended with Dom Rejkiewicz's 1-yard plunge. Jacob Priegnitz's point after kick tied it at 7-7.

The visitors went ahead 14-7 when they recovered a blocked punt at the Knights' 17-yard line. Four plays later Nate Canning sprinted around left end for the score with 5.6 seconds left in the first quarter.

Prospect came right back with a 69-yard scoring drive, capped by QB Jack Scoog's 2-yard TD run with 7:26 left to intermission.

South went into halftime with a 21-14 lead with an 86-yard drive.

Running behind lineman Patrick Benedict, Alex Casas, Ryan Schroeder, Ben Fish, Hawken Anderson and tight end Wehbe, the Titans landed in the end zone on Nate Cannings' 3-yard run that followed a 31-yard pass from Alan Motoa to Jake Rueckert with 3:20 left in the half.

South wasted no time scoring in the third quarter as Canning (200 yards) burst up the middle for a 57-yard TD with 11:05 left to take a 28-7 advantage.

Cremascoli's 28-yard field goal got Prospect to within 28-17 with 3:52 left in the period.

The Knights closed to within 28-24 with 1:08 left in the third on a 14-yard run by Noah Easter to wrap up a 62-yard drive.

Prospect went ahead 31-28 on Nathan Tader's 4-yard run with 10:21 left on the game.

South answered with a 91-yard drive, capped by Çanning's 3-yard TD run with 5:09 left. The big play of the drive was Tyrone Cotton's 50-yard reception from Motoa.

Easter returned the ensuing kick to the 50. After big completions to Tader and Limbers Griffin, Easter raced 7 yards for the TD that made it 38-35 with 4:41 left.

Owen Anderson's interception gave Prospect the ball at the South 47 with 2:44 left.

Joshua Sherman's interception got the ball back for South with 2:28 left before Jacob Bednarski's pick-6 with 1:49 left made it 45-35 with 1:49 left.

Another interception with 56 seconds left by Anderson sealed the win for Prospect.