Scouting Week 4 Fox football games

Huntley's quarterback Braylon Bower runs the ball during last week's win over Jacobs. The Red Raiders play Prairie Ridge on Friday with first place in the FVC on the line. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

East Aurora (2-1, 2-1) at Glenbard East (2-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard East 42, East Aurora 0, last year

About the Tomcats: Keep an eye on multi-purpose threat Kenneth Cooley. You'll likely see his number called and hear his name on the PA system throughout the night. Cooley, who scored 3 touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Elgin 2 weeks ago, tallied 4 touchdowns in last weekend's 42-36 victory over Bartlett. Cooley scored touchdowns on his first 4 touches against the Hawks, totaling 259 all-purpose yards. "Our defensive staff, led by Pat Walker, is outstanding at preparing our young men defensively," said Rams coach John Walters. "We have some speed of our own to hopefully simulate what they have, so our guys can get used to that pace." Quarterback Amado Martinez is also capable of making things happen for the Tomcats.

About the Rams: Last week, Glenbard East jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to its 47-6 triumph over West Chicago. Only a late 66-yard TD pass prevented the Rams from posting a shutout. Senior outside linebacker Aaron Dotson recorded a pick-6 for the Rams last week. Dotson is flanked by linebackers Augustus Winkler, Blake Salvino, and defensive back Eric McClain. Walters hopes his team can continue its solid all-around play from a week ago. "Our execution -- we were solid on both sides of the ball," said Walters. "The one thing coaches emphasize is executing in game situations. We were able to do that a high level last Friday night."

Streamwood (1-2, 1-2) at Glenbard South (3-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South 49, Streamwood 20, last year

About the Sabres: Interceptions from senior Oscar Villapando and sophomores Elijah Brown and Anthony Richards were instrumental in the Sabres' 20-12 victory over Elgin last weekend. "We definitely needed that win," said Streamwood coach Keith McMaster. "We've been close in all three games, but it felt good to finish that one against a solid opponent." Brown added a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown against Elgin. "Our special teams have been good this season returning the ball," said the coach. "We have a kickoff return for a TD (vs. Bartlett) and the punt return. Our punting has helped flip the field for us. We put a lot of time into our special teams and the kids have bought in with what we're teaching. A touchdown on special teams helps to reinforce their efforts. We'll take points any way we can get them." McMaster realizes the task at hand will be a tough one Friday night. "Glenbard South is an exceptional team," he said. "They are well coached and team execution is on point. They have some special players that put teams in tough situations. We need to stay disciplined in our gameplan, eliminate mistakes and do the little things -- block, tackle, pursuit."

About the Raiders: Loaded with talent, the Raiders are off to a 3-0 start and are averaging 49 points per game. Heading the top of the list is Notre Dame-bound receiver/defensive back/return man Cam Williams, who caught 7 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also rushing for a TD and making an interception during Glenbard South's 35-0 win over Larkin last weekend. The Raiders collected 6 interceptions against the Royals. Senior veteran Michael Champagne directs the Raiders' offense at quarterback.

Elgin (1-2, 1-1) at Bartlett (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Elgin 24, Bartlett 7, last year

About the Maroons: The Maroons look to make it two in a row over the Hawks in this Upstate Eight showdown. Junior quarterbacks Darin Ward and Nic Avina go up against a defense that played well in its first two games before getting hurt by big plays last week against East Aurora. Ward, who tossed a touchdown pass to Anthony Lucret, rushed for 123 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown in Elgin's 20-12 loss to Streamwood last weekend. Tailback Fabian Ramirez and wide receiver Jeremiah Hill also spark the Maroons' attack.

About the Hawks: Big plays crippled the Hawks in their wild 42-36 loss to East Aurora last weekend. Tomcats standout Kenneth Cooley scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass and 59-yard TD reception, while adding another of his 4 TDs on a kickoff return. Filip Szeszko leads the Hawks' offense, which generated 219 yards against the Tomcats. The winner of this game will improve to 2-2 with 5 games remaining. The loser will fall to 1-3, dimming state postseason hopes.

South Elgin (3-0, 3-0) at Larkin (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South Elgin 47, Larkin 12, last year

About the Storm: South Elgin visits Memorial Stadium as 1 of 2 unbeaten teams (along with Glenbard South) in the Upstate Eight Conference, having scored 153 points in 3 games. A week ago, the Storm piled up 50 points in the first quarter on the way to a 79-7 triumph over Fenton. Junior tight end/wide receiver Ishmael George has been a touchdown machine in the early going. He added TD receptions covering 1 and 42 yards against Fenton. "Obviously, he's a good athlete at receiver but he plays tight end for us as well," said Storm coach Dragan Teonic. "For the first year ever, we don't have to substitute, so as a defense, you must prepare for a whole bunch of different issues with a tight end versus receiver versus unbalanced (line), and you don't know what's coming because we don't have to roll in a guy from the sideline. He's got beautiful hands and he's a smooth runner. He doesn't look fast, but he is." South Elgin starts just 6 seniors. "We're just a young team with a couple sophomores up (on varsity)," added Teonic. "You can see the growth. You can see the potential."

About the Royals: Larkin played Glenbard South extremely tough last weekend, trailing just 14-0 at halftime before dropping a 35-0 decision. Teonic has a great deal of respect for the Royals, who are under the direction of first-year head coach Vincent Ray. "Larkin has two or three studs," said Teonic. "Jalen Miller is an unbelievable player. We've got our work cut out for us."

Aurora Christian (2-1, 1-0) at St. Edward (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Aurora Christian 33, St. Edward 6, last year

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian earned a 27-22 victory over Hope Academy last weekend and looks to improve to 2-0 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. The Eagles are led by QB Jalen Carter (3 touchdown passes last weekend), junior receiver Jonan Miceli (4 catches, 97 yards, TD against Hope), and defensive end Lamari Hall (11 tackles, including 1 ½ sacks last week). Sophomore Zach Zappia handles the kicking for coach David Beebe's squad. "This conference is a great fit," said Beebe. "We are expecting a lot of close games, and last weekend was no exception."

About the Green Wave: A late rally fell short during St. Edward's 16-8 loss to Christ the King last weekend. The Green Wave defense allowed a pair of long touchdowns covering 78 and 70 yards, respectively, against Christ the King. The Green Wave feature quarterback Drew Walker, running back Jack Wright, and outside linebacker Dominic Savini. "St. Edward is always scrappy, especially at home," Beebe said of the Green Wave. "They always come ready to play."

West Aurora (3-0) at Plainfield East (0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield East 27, West Aurora 25, in 2019

About the Blackhawks: Off to their first 3-0 start since 2018, the Blackhawks head to Plainfield East following a 56-14 victory over Romeoville. Big plays were a common theme last weekend, as the Blackhawks had an 83-yard touchdown run by Azuriah Sylvester and an 82-yard touchdown from Jaden Edwards (fumble recovery). Sylvester added a pick-6 for a score and a 70-yard TD run, while quarterback Mason Atkins tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Terrence Smith. "Good win -- big plays are our strength," said West Aurora coach Nate Eimer. "We have a wide variety of guys that can run away from people." Atkins, a sophomore, is progressing nicely, according to Eimer. "Mason has done a nice job," said the coach. "He has been efficient and keeps getting better each week."

About the Bengals: Despite Plainfield East's 0-3 record, Eimer knows the Bengals, led by quarterback Brandon Parades and tailback Hugh Callaghan, are dangerous. "I think it's too early for the focus to be on the playoffs," said Eimer. "Plainfield East is a very talented team. Starting out 4-0 is a record that anyone would want, and our focus is to keep this thing rolling."

Milwaukee Academy of Science (2-1) at Aurora Central Catholic (2-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Academy: Milwaukee Academy of Science has outscored its last two foes, 84-39, in a pair of victories. During its inaugural football season a year ago, the Academy qualified for the WIAA state playoffs. "They're an extremely fast and explosive team that plays the game with toughness and physicality," said Aurora Central Catholic coach Christian Rago.

About the Chargers: Last weekend, the Chargers built a 42-6 lead on the way to a convincing 42-20 win over West Carroll, matching their win total from 2022. Among the highlights last week were a pair of long touchdown passes from quarterback Kevin Stanislo to Grayson Mayerhofer, as well as 51- and 59-yard touchdown runs by Trey Seifrid. "Kevin and Grayson have been building up their connection since the summer months," said Rago. "Grayson hasn't played football since the seventh grade, so it has taken them some time to get on the same page. In our first game, some of these connections were off by a step. It's fun to see two friends bring it together like they did last week." Seifrid has shown steady improvement in the early season. "Trey is a sophomore running back who saw time late last year as a freshman," said the coach. "He worked very hard this offseason to gain some weight and become more explosive, and it's starting to show on the field."

Huntley (3-0, 3-0) at Prairie Ridge (3-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat Huntley 35-7 in Week 3 last season

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Jacobs 40-21 last week. … The Red Raiders played a superb defensive game, shutting down Jacobs' running game and S Zack Garifo returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown. … QB Braylon Bower has his best passing game, hitting 11-of-11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. … RB Haiden Janke has rushed for 314 yards and has scored three touchdowns in all three games. … Huntley cracked The Associated Press Class 8A poll this week at No. 9.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Hampshire 50-12 last week. … FB Jack Finn has 365 rushing yards, with 311 of those coming in the last two weeks. … QB Joey Vanderwiel and RB Luke Vanderwiel had big games last week, including hooking up for a 15-yard touchdown pass. … Prairie Ridge, Huntley and Jacobs shared the FVC title last season. … The Wolves are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A. … Prairie Ridge's defense has allowed only 26 points, best in the FVC.

Cary-Grove (3-0, 3-0) at Jacobs (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs beat C-G 41-7 in Week 7 last season

About the Trojans: C-G defeated McHenry 42-19 last week. … DB Jack Rocen has two punt return touchdowns, one in the opener and one last week. … FB Logan Abrams leads C-G with 339 rushing yards. … RB Andrew Prio is the Trojans' big-play man with five touchdowns on 18 touches from scrimmage. He averages 10 yards a carry. … C-G is ranked No. 5 in the Class 6A poll. … The Trojans have allowed 39 points, second-best in the FVC to Prairie Ridge.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs lost to Huntley 40-21 last week. … The Golden Eagles ran for 141 yards last week, which was well below where they want to be. … Sophomore RB Caden DuMelle leads the Eagles with 217 yards rushing and averages 8.0 yards a carry. … Sophomore Connor Goehring was 5 of 6 playing most of the second half last week, throwing for 36 yards.

Crystal Lake S. (1-2, 1-2) at Hampshire (1-2, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South defeated the Whip-Purs 27-14 in Week 3 last season.

About the Gators: South lost to Burlington Central 35-21 last week. … The Gators were tied with the Rockets before Central scored two touchdowns in the last 5:00. … QB Caden Casimino is completing 60.6% of his passes and has thrown for 577 yards and six touchdowns. … WR Colton Hess has 16 receptions and four touchdowns.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Prairie Ridge 50-12 last week. … The Whips were thrilled to have RB Cole Klawikowski back last week after he suffered an injury in the abdominal area in Week 2 against Jacobs. Klawikowski carried 15 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has five rushing touchdowns for the season.

Dundee-Crown (0-3, 0-3) at McHenry (0-3, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: McHenry defeated D-C 31-12 in Week 6 last season.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Crystal Lake Central 55-19 last week. … WR Kali Freeman has a touchdown catch in every game, but will miss time with a leg injury suffered last week. Freeman caught a 64-yard touchdown pass before he was hurt. Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus is hopeful Freeman may only miss a couple games. … QB Zach Randl threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns last week. He has thrown for 493 this season. … RB Kadin Malone leads D-C with 240 rushing yards.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Cary-Grove 42-19 last week. … The Warriors have scored 25 points in their three games and are trying to put things together with younger players. … RB Jacob Jones leads the team with 138 rushing yards. … QB Joseph Pineda and TE Jonathan Wiseman hooked up for a TD pass last week.

Burlington C. (2-1, 2-1) at Crystal Lake C. (1-2, 1-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Burlington Central defeated the Tigers 21-17 in Week 7 last season

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake South 35-21 last week with a pair of late touchdown runs by Joey Kowall. … Kowall ran for 117 yards and four scores and has rushed for 325 yards. … QB Ryder Bergeman came off the bench for injured Jackson Alcorn and completed 10-of-16 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central beat Dundee-Crown 55-19 last week. … QB Jason Penza has passed for 813 yards and six touchdowns. … WRs George Dimopoulos (15 catches, 16.2 yards per catch) and Tommy Hammond (16, 7.7) lead the Tigers and Carter Kelley caught two scoring passes from Penza last week. … RB Griffin Buehler has 288 rushing yards and ran for 145 and four touchdowns against D-C.

Batavia (2-1, 1-0) at St. Charles North (2-1, 0-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 32-31 St. Charles North in 2022

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has had the North Stars' number over the last six meetings with a 4-2 advantage, but it's typically a matchup that ends in a late score or two that has turned the tide in their favor. Ryan Boe continues to show he is the top quarterback in the DuKane, if not among the top in the state. Batavia has settled on Zach Granburg and Nathan Whitwell splitting the snaps running-wise, and their front-seven defensively is already in midseason form.

About the North Stars: Last week's 35-23 loss to Wheaton North was an avoidable one, but this is still a team that is going to back up its conference title from last year. Ethan Plumb can be an effective dual-threat, while Joell Holloman is growing as their top tailback. The North Stars have fantastic skill position talent on the outside with Jake Mettetal, Anthony Taormina and Jake Furtney. Defensively, the secondary, led by Jaden Harmon, is an opportunistic one and will make it difficult for Isaiah Brown, Charlie Whelpley and others to find room in the soft spot of their zone.

Lake Park (2-1, 0-1) at Geneva (3-0, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-21 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: Geneva certainly has taken care of business in the first quarter of the season as the lone undefeated in the DuKane Conference. QB Nate Stempowski's offense has consistently performed and the Vikings are getting it done in multiple phases in the offense. Talyn Taylor, of course, is always a threat to pop off double-digit catches, while Michael Rumoro has consistently run the football well. The Vikings, like in the past few seasons, are showing they'll be a tough team to beat.

About the Lancers: This is a rising program with momentum. Throwing out last week's 47-21 loss to Batavia, the program is playing competitive football in the second year of coach Chris Kirkpatrick. Declan Fortuna, a four-year standout, continues to produce, whether its Mike McCormick or George Teamouranis feeding him the football. Matt Rodriguez is also a top-flight special teams standout and can be a field-stretcher in the passing game.

Wheaton North (2-1, 1-0) at St. Charles E. (1-2, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 36-20 Wheaton North in 2022

About the Falcons: Wheaton North turned it around in a big way in the second half of their eventual 35-23 victory over St. Charles North last week. The Falcons limited penalties and Matt Kuzcaj and Rich Schilling both had sizeable impacts in the passing game to help quarterback Max Hower. Defensive end Joe Barna had a huge sack to stall the North Stars on a fourth quarter drive, and the Falcons have plenty of impact players around himn to be a tough matchup for any team.

About the Saints: St. Charles East picked up a hugely-important win over Glenbard North last week to start the conference slate on the right foot. Wheaton North, though, arguably poses a much tougher assignment for a defense that struggled in nonconference play. Quarterback Mac Paul is stabilizing at quarterback and the Saints can score points with receivers like Charlie Bolsoni to throw to.