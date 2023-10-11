No sweating for the many football teams already qualified for the playoffs
They're probably playing for conference championships, or maybe their motivation is to get a top seed when the IHSA football playoffs begin in a couple of weeks. Either way, the following teams from the Daily Herald coverage area head into Week 8 knowing they have already secured a playoff berth with at least six wins.
Qualifier Playoff points Probable Class
Barrington (7-0) 30 8A Eyeing first 9-0 regular season since 2017
Glenbard South (7-0) 28 5A Still several unbeatens remaining in likely 5A field
Hersey (7-0) 22 7A Does defense win titles? Huskies allowed only 36 points
Maine West (7-0) 22 7A Warriors never have entered playoffs 9-0
Antioch (7-0) 21 5A With few playoff points, high seed depends on winning
Aurora Christian (6-1) 36 1A One of the most battle-tested 1A teams
Batavia (6-1) 34 7A Hasn't lost playoff opener since 2014
Carmel (6-1) 33 5A Schedule makes Corsairs a tough out
Huntley (6-1) 29 8A Looking to buck trend of early playoff losses
South Elgin (6-1) 29 8A Only two regular-season losses since 2018
Glenbard East (6-1) 29 7A Vying for first playoff win since 2018
Lake Zurich (6-1) 28 6A Last year's semifinal loss still stings
Wheaton Academy (6-1) 28 4A 1-point loss separates Warriors from being unbeaten
Maine South (6-1) 27 8A The team no one wants to draw in the first round
York (6-1) 27 8A First title game berth remains the goal
Naperville Central (6-1) 23 8A Clinched first DVC title since 2018