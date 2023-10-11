 

No sweating for the many football teams already qualified for the playoffs

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/11/2023 8:53 PM

They're probably playing for conference championships, or maybe their motivation is to get a top seed when the IHSA football playoffs begin in a couple of weeks. Either way, the following teams from the Daily Herald coverage area head into Week 8 knowing they have already secured a playoff berth with at least six wins.

Qualifier Playoff points Probable Class

Barrington (7-0)   30     8A Eyeing first 9-0 regular season since 2017

 

Glenbard South (7-0)     28     5A Still several unbeatens remaining in likely 5A field

Hersey (7-0)       22     7A Does defense win titles? Huskies allowed only 36 points

Maine West (7-0)   22     7A Warriors never have entered playoffs 9-0

Antioch (7-0)      21     5A With few playoff points, high seed depends on winning

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Aurora Christian (6-1)   36     1A One of the most battle-tested 1A teams

Batavia (6-1)      34     7A Hasn't lost playoff opener since 2014

Carmel (6-1)       33     5A Schedule makes Corsairs a tough out

Huntley (6-1)      29     8A Looking to buck trend of early playoff losses

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

South Elgin (6-1)  29     8A Only two regular-season losses since 2018

Glenbard East (6-1)      29     7A Vying for first playoff win since 2018

Lake Zurich (6-1)  28     6A Last year's semifinal loss still stings

Wheaton Academy (6-1)    28     4A 1-point loss separates Warriors from being unbeaten

Maine South (6-1)  27     8A The team no one wants to draw in the first round

York (6-1)   27     8A First title game berth remains the goal

Naperville Central (6-1)       23     8A Clinched first DVC title since 2018

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 