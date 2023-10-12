Week 8 football preview: Barrington, Glenbard S., Maine W. trying to stay unbeaten

Barrington has been one of the best stories this fall, starting with a win over Warren to open the season and continuing through a perfect seven weeks.

The Broncos have done all that following a rare down year when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

One of their toughest tests in this bounce-back season comes Friday when they put their 7-0 record on the line against 5-2 Palatine. Both teams are 3-0 in the MSL West, and both check in ranked high in the Daily Herald Top 20 at Nos. 3 and 6, respectively.

Palatine won this matchup 41-14 a year ago. The Pirates have recovered from close losses to St. Charles North and Maine South behind Tulane-bound running back Dominik Ball, and offensive linemen Parker Brault and Tony Balanganayi, both attracting Division I interest.

Barrington's Dillon Fitzpatrick has rushed for 704 yards while QB Nick Peipert has thrown for 2.403 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Here's four more games to keep an eye on in Week 8.

Glenbard South (7-0, 7-0)

at Glenbard East (6-1, 6-1)

The Raiders look to wrap up their first Upstate Eight Conference championship. The Rams hope to create a three-way tie with South Elgin.

Glenbard East beat the Raiders 7-6 last year. The Rams have an excellent defense again, allowing no more than 17 points in a game. The Raiders will test that unit with QB Michael Champagne (18 passing touchdowns, 8 rushing touchdowns), Notre Dame-bound wide receiver Cam Williams (96 yards per game, 8 TDs), and several big-play backs.

The Rams have their own talented QB in Blake Salvino, who doubles as a starting linebacker.

Lake Forest (4-3, 3-2)

at Warren (5-2, 5-0)

The Blue Devils clinch no worse than a share of the North Suburban crown with a win. Senior running back Javon Scott ran 16 times for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns last week, bringing his totals to 1,071 yards and 11 TDs.

Prospect (5-2, 2-1)

at Buffalo Grove (5-2, 2-1)

While the weather promises to be a factor everywhere Friday, both these teams have been putting points on the board. The Bison average 33 points a game, the Knights right behind at 31. The winner likely finishes second in the MSL East behind Hersey.

Niles West (5-2, 3-1)

at Maine West (7-0, 3-0)

The Warriors have won a pair of 1-point games and another by 6 to keep their record perfect. Niles West can move into a tie for first in the Central Suburban North with a win.

For more on these matchups and the rest of the area games, visit football.dailyherald.com.