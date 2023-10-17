On the bubble: Making the IHSA football playoffs is no sure thing for these teams

Jacobs' Caden DuMelle scoots in for a touchdown in varsity football at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central Friday night.

Five wins makes a high school football team eligible for the upcoming IHSA playoffs, but entering Week 9 of the season they know another victory will ensure a postseason berth. For teams with 4 wins, it's essential that they win this weekend to get that fifth win and hope they have enough playoff points to see Week 10.

Team (record) Playoff pts Projected class Week 9 opponent

Neuqua Valley (5-3) 44 8A at Naperville C. (7-1)

Bubble talk: With that many playoff points, the Wildcats should be in, win or lose Friday.

Palatine (5-3) 42 8A vs. Schaumburg (2-6)

Bubble talk: The Pirates have the points but would prefer to make it a sure thing.

Naperville North (5-3) 37 8A vs. Waubonsie Valley (4-4)

Bubble talk: Huskies just beat Warriors 28-7 last Friday. Can they do it again a week later?

West Aurora (5-3) 32 8A vs. Minooka (6-2)

Bubble talk: Do the Blackhawks have enough points? Probably not.

Bartlett (4-4) 36 8A vs. Glenbard East (7-1)

Bubble talk: The Hawks have a very tough assignment this weekend.

Waubonsie Valley (4-4) 34 8A at Naperville North (5-3)

Bubble talk: The Warriors need to reverse last week's results.

Lake Park (4-4) 33 8A at Wheaton North (5-3)

Bubble talk: The Lancers have had a solid season. A playoff berth would be nice.

Wheaton North (5-3) 38 7A vs. Lake Park (4-4)

Bubble talk: If the Falcons make the playoffs, they will have earned it.

Hoffman Estates (5-3) 37 7A vs. Fremd (3-5)

Bubble talk: Hawks don't want to have to sweat out Saturday night's pairings show.

Buffalo Grove (5-3) 35 7A at Rolling Meadows (2-6)

Bubble talk: The records say the Bison should win. They might have to.

Jacobs (5-3) 35 7A at Crystal Lake South (3-5)

Bubble talk: Jacobs wants to be a sure thing Saturday night, but this matchup is no sure thing.

WW South (4-4) 39 7A at St. Charles East (1-7)

Bubble talk: Tigers have losses to LT, Geneva, St. Charles North and Batavia. They've been tested.

Mundelein (4-4) 39 7A at Lake Forest (4-4)

Bubble talk: The winner watches the pairings show Saturday, the other turns in equipment.

West Chicago (4-4) 36 7A vs. Larkin (3-5)

Bubble talk: Wildcats would love to end two-decade playoff drought. They need a win.

Kaneland (5-3) 44 6A at LaSalle-Peru (4-4)

Bubble talk: Knights should have plenty of playoff points.

Libertyville (5-3) 39 6A vs. Stevenson (6-2)

Bubble talk: A win vs. Stevenson would show the Wildcats deserve to be in the playoffs.

Grant (5-3) 30 6A vs. North Chicago (2-6)

Bubble talk: That's probably not enough points. Grant needs a win.

Benet (4-4) 40 5A at Providence Cath. (4-4)

Bubble talk: The season comes down to this game; only one team can keep its season going.

Burlington Central (4-4) 36 5A vs. Huntley (7-1)

Bubble talk: The Rockets need an upset Friday to earn a playoff berth.

Grayslake North (4-4) 32 5A at Wauconda (6-2)

Bubble talk: If Grayslake North is going to play in Week 10, it will have to earn that berth in Week 9.

St. Viator (4-4) 34 4A at Marmon (2-6)

Bubble talk: St. Viator has to take care of business Friday.

Montini (5-3) 38 3A at St. Laurence (6-2)

Bubble talk: The Broncos probably have the points, win or lose Friday.