Playoff clinchers: These area football teams enter Week 9 knowing they will have a Week 10

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comQuarterback Colton Gumino works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Daily Herald report

Why stop now? Thirty teams in the Daily Herald's coverage area have clinched playoff berths. But each would love to improve their seeding by winning this weekend's regular-season finale. Here's a brief look at the 30 teams.

Playoff team (record) Playoff pts Projected class Week 9 opponent

Barrington (8-0) 35 8A at Conant (3-5)

Playoff talk: Impressive win over Palatine. Broncos peaking at the right time?

Naperville Central (7-1) 33 8A vs. Neuqua Valley (5-3)

Playoff talk Looking to improve seeding with second win over Neuqua Valley.

Maine South (7-1) 32 8A vs. Evanston (3-5)

Playoff talk: 3-point opening loss to Brother Rice only thing separating Hawks from being unbeaten.

Warren (6-2) 43 8A at Zion-Benton (1-7)

Playoff talk: Blue Devils going for third straight shutout win.

Downers Grove South (5-3) 37 8A vs. Addison Trail (6-2)

Playoff talk: Snagged WSC Gold title after 0-3 start in nonconference play.

York (7-1) 33 8A vs. Proviso West (0-8)

Playoff talk: Nice bounce-back win over Lyons Twp.

South Elgin (7-1) 33 8A vs. Streamwood (2-6)

Playoff talk: Looking at share of UEC title before focusing on playoffs.

Huntley (7-1) 33 8A at Burlington Cen. (4-4)

Playoff: Looking to knock Burlington Central out of the playoff hunt.

Stevenson (6-2) 35 8A at Libertyville (5-3)

Playoff talk: Big regular-season finale before playoffs start.

Hersey (8-0) 27 7A vs. Elk Grove (3-5)

Playoff talk: Best Huskies team since 1987 title winners?

Maine West (8-0) 25 7A at Niles North (3-5)

Playoff talk: Battle tested after several close wins.

Batavia (7-1) 39 7A vs. Glenbard North (0-8)

Playoff talk: On a roll since 1-point Week 2 loss to Lincoln-Way East.

Glenbard East (7-1) 33 7A vs. Bartlett (4-4)

Playoff talk: Must be wary of Bartlett team still fighting for playoff spot.

St. Charles North (6-2) 38 7A vs. Geneva (6-2)

Playoff talk: Bounced back strong from 2-2 start.

Prospect (6-2) 37 7A vs. Wheeling (1-7)

Playoff talk: Five straight playoff appearances for the Knights.

Downers Grove North (6-2) 36 7A vs. Hinsdale Central (3-5)

Playoff talk: Nice to clinch playoff spot before Old Oaken Bucket game.

Glenbard West (6-2) 34 7A at Oak Park (1-7)

Playoff talk: Always on the bubble between 7A and 8A.

Willowbrook (6-2) 21 7A vs. Leyden (2-6)

Playoff talk: With just 21 playoff points, Warriors really needed that sixth win.

Addison Trail (6-2) 21 7A at Downers South (5-3)

Playoff talk: First playoff appearance since 2014.

Lake Zurich (7-1) 33 6A vs. Waukegan (1-7)

Playoff talk: Won't win conference, but Bears ready for second season.

Cary-Grove (6-2) 34 6A at Dundee-Crown (1-7)

Playoff talk: Trojans fueled by a pair of 1-point losses.

Wauconda (6-2) 31 6A vs. Grayslake North (4-4)

Playoff talk: Clinched playoff berth with authority -- a 64-0 win over North Chicago.

Geneva (6-2) 31 6A at St. Charles North (6-2)

Playoff talk: Finally notched that sixth win after 5-0 start.

Antioch (8-0) 24 5A vs. Round Lake (0-8)

Playoff talk: Fewest number of playoff points among state unbeaten teams.

Carmel (7-1) 36 5A vs. St. Patrick (2-6)

Playoff talk: Coming on since Week 5 loss to Mt. Carmel.

Glenbard South (7-1) 33 5A at Elgin (1-7)

Playoff talk: Must regroup from last week's loss to Glenbard East.

St. Francis (6-2) 41 5A at Nazareth (4-4)

Playoff talk: As if a game at Nazareth isn't tough enough, Roadrunners are vying for a playoff berth.

Wheaton Academy (7-1) 31 4A vs. Marian (4-4)

Playoff talk: With few playoff points, Warriors need a win for seeding.

IC Catholic Prep (6-2) 34 4A vs. Fenwick (4-4)

Playoff talk: Defending 3A champs back in the playoffs.

Aurora Christian (6-2) 42 1A at Chicago Christian (5-3)

Playoff talk: Another tough game before the Eagles enter the playoffs.