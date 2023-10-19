Scouting Week 9 Fox football games

Aurora Christian (6-2, 5-1) at Chicago Christian (5-3, 3-3)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Aurora Christian won, 27-0, last year.

About the Eagles: Already assured of a Class 1A playoff spot, the Eagles hope to regain some momentum following last weekend's 30-7 loss to Wheaton Academy. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime before Wheaton Academy scored 23 unanswered second-half points. "Losing a game this late in the year can have a silver lining," said Eagles coach David Beebe. "It causes you to look within and sharpen where you need to right before the playoffs. Wheaton (Academy) is a solid team, and this loss will make us better, no doubt." Beebe praised Aidan Malone for his defensive effort, while applauding the play of offensive lineman Grant Maddox. "This week, we will refocus and move on with even more hunger," said the coach.

About the Knights: Chicago Christian became playoff eligible following last weekend's 38-0 win over Christ the King. Quarterback Christian Flutman passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, while 2-way standout Caden Boersma caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 43 yards for a score in the victory. Obadiah Goble, who scored a 44-yard TD and rushed for 73 yards on 9 carries, is the Knights' top backfield threat.

Bartlett (4-4, 4-4) at Glenbard East (7-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Glenbard East won, 41-0, last year.

About the Hawks: The Hawks' late-season schedule, which included South Elgin and now Glenbard East Friday night, hasn't been a kind one. Bartlett dropped a 49-7 decision to South Elgin last weekend, as the lone touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from quarterback Vincent Yario to Nicholas Carlos. Prior to last week's game, Hawks coach Milan Vuckovich acknowledged the difficult task at hand. "No game is easy, winning high school football games is tough," said the coach. "Our sole focus is going 1-0 on Friday night." With a win, Bartlett would become playoff eligible. However, for the second consecutive week, the Hawks will have to find a way to put points on the board against a stingy Glenbard East defense (Rams have allowed a conference-low 64 points in 8 games). Glenbard East is currently locked in a 3-way tie with Glenbard South and South Elgin atop the Upstate Eight Conference.

About the Rams: Wins don't get much bigger than the Rams' 28-14 victory over previously unbeaten Glenbard South last weekend. "I was impressed most with our 3-phase game -- offense, defense, and special teams," said Rams coach John Walters. "You can't win big games without all 3 phases playing well. If I had to pinpoint it, defense. Our defense held them to 14 points. They have an explosive offense, so to hold them 30 (points) under their average was huge." Walters feels strongly that 3 players -- Blake Salvino, Matt Larson, and Gus Winkler deserve more credit. "Blake -- playing QB and middle linebacker -- this kid has been tremendous on both sides of the ball," said the coach. "There should be more talk about him. To do what he has done on both sides is amazing. He's a great kid and a tough football player. Matt, I just don't think he gets his due. He's a top RB in DuPage County. On the biggest stages, he has carried our offense in the run game. Twenty-six carries for 177 (yards) in Week 8? Amazing. Gus, he's a 3-year starter who must be leading the area in tackles. He's the captain of the defense, and the heart and soul of East football."

Glenbard South (7-1, 7-1) at Elgin (1-7, 1-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Glenbard South won, 43-22, last year.

About the Raiders: Coming off their first loss of the season, a 28-14 decision at the hands of Glenbard East, the Raiders need a victory to clinch a 3-way tie for first place in the Upstate Eight Conference. Against Glenbard East, senior wide receiver Cam Williams caught 7 passes for 122 yards and a 60-yard touchdown, while senior quarterback Michael Champagne passed for 268 yards. "We still have so much to play for, and this is a special group," Raiders coach Ryan Crissey told Shaw Local's Scott Schmid after the loss. "This type of loss puts things in perspective and gets us hyper-focused on what we need to improve on."

About the Maroons: Elgin showed some heart during last weekend's 26-6 loss to rival Larkin, stopping the Royals from scoring from the red zone in the final minutes. "I don't expect guys to make plays, but I do expect them to line up correctly and make the right assignments," said Maroons coach Anthony Mason. "In a down year, in a year where we have to rebuild and find the guys who are going to lead us 365 days in the offseason and rest of next year, it was good to see a stop there." Senior 2-way standout Lamyni Spates and junior quarterback Darin Ward lead the Maroons into their season finale.

Larkin (3-5, 3-5) at West Chicago (4-4, 4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Larkin won, 55-6, last year.

About the Royals: The Royals will try to play the role of spoiler Friday night against a 4-win West Chicago team. They'll head to West Chicago with added confidence and momentum following last weekend's 26-6 win over rival Elgin. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Erick Myrick had 4 catches for 74 yards and 3 touchdowns, while adding an interception on defense, against Elgin. Junior quarterback Tizairian Johnson-Williams has enjoyed a solid season both with his arm and his legs. Seniors Jalen Miller (RB/ILB) and Kevin Malone (RB/S) add veteran leadership for head coach Vincent Ray's squad. "They have explosive players in the skill area, so we are going to have to limit the big plays they make," West Chicago coach Adam Chavez said of the Royals.

About the Wildcats: It has all come down to this for the Wildcats -- win and become playoff eligible for the first time since 2002. Lose, and a solid regular season comes to an end. West Chicago received big-time performances from tailback Vincent Muci (19 carries, 155 yards, 2 TDs) and receiver Louis Zeitler (3 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD) during last weekend's 32-21 loss to East Aurora. Chavez credits his offensive and defensive linemen for their often unheralded play. "Ean Arizmendi, Joseph Flores, Angelo Jimenez, Isaac Hernandez, Ali Nassib, and Markus Abdullah all play both ways," said the coach. "All of them are banged up from a tough season and are continuing to battle." Chavez knows a challenge awaits his team. "I want us to limit mistakes and play tough and physical on both sides of the ball," he said. "It's going to take a full team effort."

Streamwood (2-6, 2-6) at South Elgin (7-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: South Elgin won, 48-6, last year.

About the Sabres: The Sabres snapped a 4-game losing streak with last weekend's 30-14 victory over Fenton. Taro Ishikawa led the way with 124 yards rushing on 21 carries and a pair of touchdowns and three 2-point conversion runs, while backfield mate Aden Strong added 93 yards on 11 carries with a reception for 20 yards. Juan Cortes booted two field goals, while the defense was anchored by Ihan Lopez (7 tackles, including 4 solo) and Cris Marquez (8 tackles, including 4 solo, and a tackle for loss). Cortes has earned praise from Streamwood coach Keith McMaster as an underrated standout. "He plays in all aspects of the game as a running back, defensive back, and kicker," said the coach. "He's third on the team in rushing, second on the team in tackles with 41, kicks extra points, field goals, and kickoffs, and plays on kick return." Now, they'll meet a South Elgin team still fighting for the UEC title. "It's a good opportunity for our guys to compete against a perennial playoff team before concluding the season," said McMaster. "It's also a nice measurement of things to work on in the offseason to compete against that caliber competition."

About the Storm: South Elgin's 49-7 win over Bartlett last week, coupled with Glenbard East's victory over Glenbard South, means there is a 3-way tie for first place in the Upstate Eight Conference heading into Week 9. "We are in a 3-way tie for the UEC championship (which would be 5 straight), and the IHSA will deem us the conference representative/champion based on tiebreakers -- defensive points allowed in the games versus Glenbard East and Glenbard South," said Storm coach Dragan Teonic. South Elgin allowed 28 points in its 2 games, while Glenbard East and Glenbard South allowed 31 and 41 points, respectively. "We need to take care of business Friday night," said the coach. Junior quarterback Kevon Brooks has thrown 5 touchdown passes in the last 2 games since stepping in for injured Jack Ginnan. Teonic praises his team's offensive line as unsung heroes. "Our O-line -- Joey Cronin, Tommy Roach, Diego Cabello, Mo Hanif, Karl Pretzer, Aaron Ayares, and Coach Scott Smith," said Teonic. "They have led the way, once again, in our quest for a conference championship. They've improved every week, and we'll need them moving forward with such a young team. We have averaged 297 yards rushing per game, and we have 26 rushing touchdowns and 24 passing touchdowns." Teonic hopes his team is ready for what lies ahead. "I want to see a sense of urgency and seriousness in our approach to Senior Night Friday, and as we head into the playoffs again," said the coach.

East Aurora (5-3, 5-3) at Fenton (0-8, 0-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: East Aurora won, 27-20, last year.

About the Tomcats: Last week, the Tomcats secured their first winning season in 23 years with a 32-21 victory over West Chicago. Senior all-purpose threat Kenneth Cooley scored on touchdown runs covering 41, 64, and 51 yards, while quarterback Amado Martinez added some big plays, as the Tomcats rushed for 361 yards. While becoming playoff eligible with last weekend's win, East Aurora will punch an automatic playoff berth for the first time since 1982 with a victory over the winless Bison.

About the Bison: Fenton tries for its first victory, led by junior quarterback Nathan Stewart, who tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ivan Medrano in the team's 30-14 loss to Streamwood last weekend.

Minooka (6-2, 3-1) at West Aurora (5-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Minooka won, 47-20, last year.

About the Indians: The playoff-bound Indians are locked in a 3-way tie for first place with Yorkville and Plainfield North in the Southwest Prairie Conference heading into Week 9. Senior tight end Carson Jacoby leads the receiving crew with 101 yards per game, while senior tailback Joey Partridge averages 79 yards rushing. Defensively, the Indians have allowed just 91 points in 8 games, anchored by senior middle linebacker Carson Johnson (9 tackles per game).

About the Blackhawks: The Blackhawks are coming off one of their best defensive efforts of the season during a 10-0 loss to Plainfield North, led by Luis Estrella and Azuriah Sylvester. Eimer would like to see his team play a complete game against a tough Minooka squad. "We need to win the turnover battle and finish games," said the coach. "We were ahead against Oswego East and didn't finish. We were tied with Plainfield North and didn't finish." Eimer calls center Sean Weigand and special teams standout Nick Weisse the team's top underrated players. "Nick leads us in special teams snaps, and he moved into a starting safety role after an injury," said the coach. Even with 5 wins, the Blackhawks are on the playoff bubble due to playoff points. "It's a must win because I don't want to leave it up to somebody else for us to get in," added Eimer. "We will approach it as a must win and go from there."

Geneva (6-2, 4-2) at St. Charles North (6-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 35-20 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: With both teams having locked up a postseason bid, the luster of this closing the regular season wanes a little with the stakes not as high. Batavia already clinched the DuKane title. Tight end Michael Loberg has shined as of late with a four-TD effort against St. Charles East last week. The Vikings will be a difficult matchup for any team in the next few weeks playoffs-wise. Their two losses at this stage are by four combined points.

About the North Stars: The offense continues to be spectacular and the defense also has followed suit the last month of the season. Ethan Plumb has amassed 1,967 yards and 26 total touchdowns. The North Stars have a really potent wide receiver group and a steady rushing attack. Defensively, Aiden McClure had three interceptions last week, joining a list of defensive standouts that's grown in recent weeks.

Glenbard North (0-8, 0-6) at Batavia (7-1, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 35-6 Batavia in 2022

About the Bulldogs: The DuKane Conference outright title is wrapped up. At this point, there's not much more to learn about the Bulldogs. They have a highly efficient offense that can make plays in whatever fashion it needs to. CJ Valente is a really solid tight end that complements a nice spread of options in the passing attack with Luke Alwin, Pat McNamara and more. Add in Zach Granberg and Charlie Whelpley in the rushing game, they're good to go. The one loss on the season was by one point to a likely Class 8A state final representative in Lincoln-Way East. Batavia is good, folks.

About the Panthers: It's been about playing for pride for the last month for Glenbard North, but this is a difficult game to end a winless season with a potential state title contender in Batavia. The Panthers haven't scored more than 14 points all year and defensively, it's been just as rough.

Kaneland (5-3, 3-2) at La Salle-Peru (4-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won 45-6 win Woodstock last year.

About the Knights: Kaneland has its playoff spot all but assured, but not only did coach Michael Thorgesen say the Knights want to finish 6-3, he knows they are playing a Cavaliers team that absolutely needs a win to make the postseason. He said the Knights have been practicing for everything the Cavs may throw at them, including more than they've shown on film since they're fighting for their lives. Quarterback Troyer Carlson missed last week's win against Woodstock North with a foot injury, although he practiced Tuesday. Thorgesen said he'd be a gametime decision. Dom DeBlasio started in his place, leading a ground attack that featured him, Josh Mauthe and regular wide receiver Aric Johnson. If Carlson returns, DeBlasio and Johnson will return to wide receiver.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru needs to win Friday to become playoff eligible for the fourth season in a row. The Cavs are coming off a 49-0 loss to Sycamore, which was L-P's fourth consecutive shutout loss to the Spartans. L-P is 0-3 against teams with winning records this season, losing by a combined 126-6. The Cavs managed just 154 offensive yards last week (90 passing, 64 rushing). On the season, QB Brendan Boudreau has thrown for 828 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 325 yards and four TDs, while Brady Romagnoli has run for 617 yards and four TDs. The L-P defense is allowing 26.9 points per game.

St. Viator (4-4) at Marmion (2-6)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: Amid a five-game losing streak, the Cadets have a chance to try and keep Viator out of a possible postseason bid. Joliet Catholic built a 17-0 first quarter lead on Marmion last week and never relinquished it. Joey Favia was keeping the Cadets afloat offensively in the running game, but injuries overall have decimated them with the season drawing to a close.

Huntley (7-1, 7-1) at Burlington Central (4-4, 4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley 16, Central 7 (2022, Week 4)

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Dundee-Crown 35-7 last week. ... The Red Raiders are No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 8A poll. ... RB Haiden Janke has 950 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. ... QB Braylon Bower is completing 77.7% of his passes and has 1,077 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. ... WR Jake Witt had 31 receptions and has touchdown catches in the last three games.

About the Rockets: Central beat Hampshire 17-14 in overtime to keep its playoff hopes alive. ... The Rockets have battled through some injuries at quarterback and running back, but RB Joey Kowall returned last week and ran for 53 yards and a touchdown. ... Central is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.