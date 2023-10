First round playoff football scores

Football playoffs

Class 8A

No. 32 Plainfield North (4-5) at No. 1 Loyola Academy (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 16 Neuqua Valley 31, No. 17 Palatine 17

No. 8 Huntley 26, No. 25 Niles West 14

No. 29 West Aurora (5-4) at No. 4 Edwardsville (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 20 Naperville North (6-3) at No. 13 Glenbard West (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 28 Homewood-Flossmoor (5-4) at No. 5 York (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 21 Lyons Twp. 31, No. 12 Stevenson 6

No. 26 Lane (6-3) at No. 7 South Elgin (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 10 Warren 39, No. 23 Oswego 3

No. 3 Barrington 42, No. 30 Glenbrook South 18

No. 14 Naperville Central 31, No. 19 Downers Grove South 22

No. 6 Maine South 35, No. 27 Lockport 0

No. 11 Belleville East 70, No. 22 East Aurora 0

Class 7A

No. 17 St. Charles North (6-3) at No. 16 Bradley-Bourbonnais (6-3), 6 p.m. Saturday

No. 25 Addison Trail 21, No. 8 Lincoln Park 18

No. 9 Glenbard East 24, No. 24 Machesney Park Harlem 0

No. 29 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at No. 4 Hersey (9-0), 6 p.m. Saturday

No. 13 Downers Grove North 42, No. 20 Kenwood 13

No. 28 Collinsville (5-4) at No. 5 Maine West (9-0), 3 p.m. Saturday

No. 12 Lincoln-Way West 40, No. 21 Hoffman Estates 14

No. 15 Willowbrook 21, No. 18 Yorkville 13

No. 7 Batavia 46, No. 26 Brother Rice 0

No. 10 Lincoln-Way Central 23, No. 23 Jacobs 14

No. 30 West Chicago (5-4) at No. 3 Quincy (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 19 Wheaton North 34, No. 14 Whitney Young 0

No. 11 Prospect 46, No. 22 Buffalo Grove 20

Class 6A

No. 1 Lake Zurich 21, No. 16 Crystal Lake Central 7

No. 9 Kaneland 56, No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield 20

No. 12 Grant (6-3) at No. 5 Wauconda (7-2), 5 p.m. Saturday

No. 7 Geneva 50, No. 10 Senn 8

No. 3 Cary-Grove 49, No. 14 Libertyville 6

Class 5A

No. 8 St. Francis 45, No. 9 Rochelle 14

No. 7 Glenbard South 54, No. 10 Noble/UIC 0

No. 3 Antioch 63, No. 14 Englewood STEM 8

No. 6 Carmel 69, No. 11 Lindblom 14

Class 4A

No. 4 Wheaton Academy 68, No. 13 Phoenix 0

No. 12 St. Viator 14, No. 5 Richmond-Burton 0

No. 10 Geneseo (6-3) at No. 7 IC Catholic Prep (7-2), 5 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

No. 6 Montini 48, No. 11 Eureka 6

Class 1A

No. 6 Aurora Christian 38, No. 11 Gibson City (Melvin-Sibley) 7

Boys soccer

Class 3A sectional finals

At Plainfield North

Naperville North vs. Naperville Central, 10 a.m. Saturday

At Evanston

New Trier 2, Leyden 1

At West Chicago

St. Charles East vs. York, 1 p.m. Saturday

At Fremd

Glenbrook North 2, Palatine 1

At Round Lake

Elgin 2, Round Lake 0

Class 2A

At Grayslake Central

Crystal Lake South 2, Harvard 0

At St. Francis

Timothy Christian vs. Benet, 5 p.m. Saturday