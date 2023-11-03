 

Geneva rolls past Lake Forest

  • Geneva's Michael Rumoro slides past Lake Forest's Aedan Cassidy and into the end zone for a touchdown.

      Geneva's Michael Rumoro slides past Lake Forest's Aedan Cassidy and into the end zone for a touchdown. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Jayden Hodgdon (16) watches his extra point sail through the uprights during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Jayden Hodgdon (16) watches his extra point sail through the uprights during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Nate Stempowski (3) moves the ball upfield during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Nate Stempowski (3) moves the ball upfield during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Michael Rumoro (20) moves upfield trying to avoid Lake Forest's Miles Specketer (43) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Michael Rumoro (20) moves upfield trying to avoid Lake Forest's Miles Specketer (43) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Nate Stempowski (3) heads upfield as Lake Forest's Timotei Dan (35) tries to make a diving tackle during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Nate Stempowski (3) heads upfield as Lake Forest's Timotei Dan (35) tries to make a diving tackle during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Charlie Winterhalter (15) redirects Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Charlie Winterhalter (15) redirects Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Troy Velez (4) goes airborne as he is hit by Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Troy Velez (4) goes airborne as he is hit by Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Michael Rumoro (20) is hit by Lake Forest's Thomas Aberle (7) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Michael Rumoro (20) is hit by Lake Forest's Thomas Aberle (7) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Anthony Chahino (12) celebrates his touchdown with Dylan Reyes (5) during the Vikings' 42-7 win at Lake Forest Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

      Geneva's Anthony Chahino (12) celebrates his touchdown with Dylan Reyes (5) during the Vikings' 42-7 win at Lake Forest Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Troy Velez (4) rolls in the end zone over a host of Lake Forest players for a touchdown during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Troy Velez (4) rolls in the end zone over a host of Lake Forest players for a touchdown during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Derek Verdone (54) reaches for Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Derek Verdone (54) reaches for Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) tries unsuccessfully to knock away a pass to Geneva's Finnegan Weppner (8) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Lake Forest's Nathan Williams (2) tries unsuccessfully to knock away a pass to Geneva's Finnegan Weppner (8) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Michael Loberg (9) celebrates his touchdown with Finnegan Weppner (8) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Michael Loberg (9) celebrates his touchdown with Finnegan Weppner (8) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Finnegan Weppner (8) is wrapped up by Lake Forest's Miles Specketer (43) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Finnegan Weppner (8) is wrapped up by Lake Forest's Miles Specketer (43) during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Troy Velez (4) looks for running room as Lake Forest's Timotei Dan (35) dives to take him down during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest.

      Geneva's Troy Velez (4) looks for running room as Lake Forest's Timotei Dan (35) dives to take him down during the IHSA Class 6A playoff game Friday November 3, 2023 in Lake Forest. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Geoffrey Clark
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 11/3/2023 10:50 PM

Lake Forest was the only place to see Class 6A second-round playoff action Friday night. If one attended specifically to watch Nate Stempowski and visiting Geneva, there would have been no disappointment afterward.

The Vikings crushed the host Scouts, 42-7, to advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Saturday's game between Cary-Grove and Highland Park.

 

"I told the kids today I thought this was probably one of our best games of the year," Vikings coach Boone Thorgesen said. "And that's what you want to see as a coach when you're in November, and that's what you want to see from your team when you want to make a deep playoff run: To play your best games at the end, and I thought that was one of them today, so I'm super proud for 'em."

Geneva (9-2) started slowly, getting its only touchdown of the first quarter on a 9-yard run by Michael Rumoro, who had 46 yards on 7 carries. But as the rain came and then started coming down harder, the Vikings found another gear.

In the second quarter, Stempowski threw for two touchdown passes and handed the ball off to Troy Velez at the goal line for another score. The senior quarterback set up two of the Vikings' three second-quarter scores on respective runs of 58 and 19 yards.

Stempowski ultimately picked up 164 yards on 11 keepers and 115 yards on 9-of-12 passing with five of those completions going to Finn Weppner for 72 yards.

"I make moves, I make cuts and make people miss," Stempowski said. "I'm just quick."

Lake Forest (6-5) got its best first-half scoring chance midway through the second quarter when the offense drew an offsides penalty by Geneva to get into field-goal range. However, Timotei Dan missed a 31-yard attempt, setting up one of the Vikings' scoring drives.

The start of the second half belonged to the Vikings' special teams as the unit blocked back-to-back punt attempts by Collin Blocki. Tommy Diamond recovered the first at the Scouts' 28-yard line to set up a 26-yard touchdown reception by Velez after Stempowski was hit as he threw. The second resulted in a touchdown for Rocco Dileonardi and a running clock.

"What a fun way to end a game," Thorgeson said. "And what a fun way to celebrate a win when you got your two senior captains both return punt blocks."

Danny Van Camp had the most productive offensive game for Lake Forest, completing 9 of 19 passes for 93 yards. The Scouts' best rusher was Graham Garrigan, whose 11 carries resulted in 55 yards. Ben Merfeld spoiled the Vikings' shutout bid in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run.

