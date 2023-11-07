Football districts among IHSA bylaw amendment proposals

Among this year's IHSA bylaw amendment proposals is the elimination of high school football conferences in favor of districts based on geography and enrollment.

Submitted by representatives of the DuPage Valley and three other conferences, the proposal is designed to create stability at a time when, according to district proponents, more than 20 conferences changed alignment in the last 15 years and four new conferences formed in the last five years.

Under the proposal IHSA officials would be responsible for creating eight statewide districts in each of the eight classes represented in the football playoffs. Eight schools grouped by enrollment and geography would be in each district per class.

The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs.

Before the proposal could be voted on by IHSA member schools, it first must be discussed in town hall meetings over the next few weeks. Partially based on the response at the meetings, the IHSA Legislative Committee will vote Nov. 27 whether or not to include the proposal on the member-school ballot scheduled Dec. 4-18.

If the proposal reaches the ballot and receives a majority of "pass" votes, it will be implemented starting in 2024. Similar district proposals failed to pass in previous years.

The entire list of bylaw amendment proposals can be found at ihsa.org.

Among the other notable proposals:

• Removing the 1.65 multiplier for non-boundary schools and creating enrollments based on the average enrollment of surrounding public high schools.

• Allowing a preseason football scrimmage with another school.

• Establishing an IHSA-sanctioned season and state series for girls flag football.

• Reducing the number of summer contact days from 25 to 18.

• Limiting the number of multiple transfers by student athletes.

• Not allowing transfers to compete in state series for a year.