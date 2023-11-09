Five high school football playoff games to watch this weekend

With quarterfinal playoff games coming this weekend, we've got a number of intriguing storylines heading into weekend play.

For some teams, like Batavia, Lake Zurich and IC Catholic Prep, it's the expectation to win this weekend and get to the semifinals -- and beyond.

But for others, like Glenbard East, Carmel and Wheaton Academy, this is a rare experience that either hasn't happened in a long time -- or not at all.

I find it fun to look at those later teams.

Nazareth (6-5) at Carmel (10-1)

In Class 5A, Carmel -- fresh off a 50-7 win over previously unbeaten Antioch -- is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. The reward isn't easy against Nazareth, who won the 5A state title last year. The Roadrunners played a killer schedule during the regular season, and have already knocked out Fox Valley champ Prairie Ridge in the playoffs. Carmel's Donovan Dey ran for 243 yards on 16 carries and scored 3 touchdowns last week, while quarterback Johnny Weber threw 3 touchdown passes.

Normal Community (11-0) at Glenbard East (10-1)

In Class 7A, the Rams get a shot at the top-seeded Ironmen, who escaped last week with a 31-30 overtime victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais. Glenbard East punched its first state quarterfinal ticket since 1999 with last weekend's 28-13 second-round victory over Addison Trail. Senior tailback Matt Larson rushed for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns.

No. 8 Sandwich (8-3) at No. 4 Wheaton Academy (10-1)

In Class 4A, Wheaton Academy might be taking on the ultimate Cinderella -- Sandwich couldn't even field a team last year due to low numbers, and went 0-9 in 2011. This is also new territory for the Warriors, who have never been to the quarterfinals. But they look like they have a great shot at the 4A semifinals having played a much more difficult schedule. Warriors QB Brett Kasper has 27 TDs, 1,900 yards and has thrown only 2 interceptions. He also has picked off seven passes on defense.

No. 6 Maine South (10-1) at No. 3 Barrington (11-0)

No more Cinderellas here. These teams share uniform colors and similar football teams in all three phases. Maine South QB Constantine Coines, who began the season as a backup, has completed 63% of his passes for 2,366 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 904 yards and 13 touchdowns. Barrington quarterback Nick Peipert has completed 68% of his passes for 2,301 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The game will be broadcast live on WCIU-TV.

No. 7 Geneva (9-2) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (9-2)

Also in Class 6A, with the winner facing Lake Zurich if the Bears advance, we've got a matchup between the Fox Valley and DuKane Conferences. Geenva senior QB Nate Stempowski has competed 107-of-184 passes for 1,335 yards and 17 touchdowns, while WR Finn Weppner (26 catches, 344 yards) has made the most of his opportunity with high major Division I recruit Talyn Taylor's status unknown for this weekend regarding his injury. The Trojans are 14-1 in their last 15 playoff games with two state titles in that stretch. As usual, most of their damage comes on the ground led by FB Logan Abrams (1,251 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns) and RB Andrew Prio has 1,044 yards with an absurd average carry of 15.6 yards. QB Peyton Seaburg has only attempted 21 passes completing 13 for 305 yards and 9 touchdowns.