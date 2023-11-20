IHSA football: Matchups for Class 1A-8A title games

Cary-Grove's Logan Abrams runs through the Lake Zurich defense during Saturday'sClass 6A semifinal. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Football playoffs

Here are the Friday and Saturday matchups for the state title games of the IHSA football playoffs.

Class 1ALena (L.-Winslow) (13-0) vs. Camp Point (Central) (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday, The U

Class 2AWilmington (12-1) vs. Athens (11-2), 1 p.m. Friday, The U

Class 3AByron (13-0) vs. Mt. Carmel (12-1), 4 p.m. Friday, The U

Class 4ASt. Laurence (10-3) vs. Rochester (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday, The U

Class 5ANazareth (8-5) vs. Joliet Catholic (10-3), 10 a.m. Saturday, CW26

Class 6ACary Grove (11-2) vs. East St. Louis (11-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, CW26

Class 7ADowners Grove North (11-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (12-1), 4 p.m. Saturday, CW26

Class 8ALoyola Academy (13-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East (13-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, CW26